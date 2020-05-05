Image caption Schools are not currently set up for social distancing

Scottish teachers are warning against the "premature" reopening of schools as lockdown measures are relaxed.

Major teachers' unions have written a joint letter to education secretaries across the UK and Ireland.

The signatories include the EIS and SSTA unions, as well as the NASUWT. The letter warns that reopening schools too early could cause a spike in infection rates.

A copy has been sent to Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney.

The letter - signed by 10 teaching unions in the UK and Ireland - has also been sent to UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Mr Swinney's counterparts in Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as the minister in the Irish government responsible for education.

The letter urges "significant caution in any consideration of reopening schools".

The unions concerned represent almost one million teachers and education staff.

The letter warns of the "very real risk of creating a spike in the transmission of the virus by a premature opening of schools".

It calls for the establishment of sufficient capacity to "test, trace and isolate" the infection as a precondition for school reopening.

The letter says "significant operational changes" should be in place to ensure effective social distancing, "strong hygiene routines" and appropriate PPE available where required.

Image caption Scottish schools are unlikely to reopen this term

Ongoing risk assessments should also be in place, the letter urges.

The Scottish government has previously indicated that it is highly unlikely that schools will reopen before the summer holidays.

There have been suggestions that schools in England may be able to reopen in June. However, the Scottish government has made it clear that it will be responsible for the decision in Scotland.

Consideration is being given to the implications of reopening schools while social distancing remains in place.

There have been suggestions that individual children may only be in for part of the week - for instance, some pupils might be at school in the morning and others might go in after lunch.

There may also be practical considerations over timing.

Scottish schools normally break up for the summer towards the end of June. Even if it were considered safe to reopen schools by mid-June, there may be little point doing it so close to the scheduled start of the holidays.