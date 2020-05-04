Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Schools such as Fettes in Edinburgh currently get relief of up to 20% on their bills for non-domestic rates

Independent schools in Scotland have welcomed a move to delay plans to make them pay full business rates.

Until now they only paid a fifth of the normal amount, but were due to start paying full business rates this autumn.

This change has now been put off until April 2021 because of the pandemic.

The Scottish government said: "This decision was taken to assist mainstream independent schools as they - like all businesses in Scotland - deal with the impacts of Covid-19."

The move to make them pay full business rates followed a long debate - some had wanted independent schools to be stripped of their charitable status.

There had been warnings that some schools could close if they had to pay full business rates.

The director of the Scottish Council for Independent Schools, John Edward, said: "Independent schools are no different to any other not-for-profit body facing this unprecedented health crisis.

"This temporary measure will go some way towards keeping teachers and support staff in employment, maintaining Scottish and international children in world-class education, and avoiding any additional placing pressure on local authorities at this most difficult time.

"That the schools, uniquely, still face a five-fold tax rise in the coming academic year is still hugely problematic and reduces their capacity for public benefit - some innovative forms of which have been displayed throughout the lockdown".