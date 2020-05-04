Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government hopes to have a testing and tracing system to suppress coronavirus in place by the end of May.

Testing for the virus has already been ramped up across the UK as laboratory capacity has increased.

Now a new paper has set out how the Scottish government plans to use this to suppress Covid-19 when lockdown restrictions start to be eased.

Thousands of contact tracing staff are to be taken on, and new digital tools including an app are being developed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned there will be "no quick fixes" and that easing up on restrictions early could "extinguish the light at the end of the tunnel".

She said the testing and tracing strategy would work alongside other virus suppression measures, including physical distancing, hand washing and the use of face coverings.

The Scottish and UK governments are working on plans to gradually ease the restrictions on everyday life which were imposed in March to slow the spread of the virus.

Ms Sturgeon has warned that lockdown will not be lifted in a "flick of the switch" moment, and that a "new normal" will have to be established until a vaccine has been developed.

The latest review of the lockdown is due this week, but the first minister said the infection rate "remains too high right now to make any meaningful change without risking the virus running quickly out of control".

Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government paper says a "test, trace, isolate, support" approach will be a "key aspect" of the next phase of the battle against the virus.

It says contact tracing will be used to identify the close contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus, who may have had it transmitted to them.

This will include everyone who has been within two metres of a confirmed Covid-19 patient for 15 minutes or more.

These people will then be asked to go into isolation for 14 days to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.

Extra staff

The paper notes that "people may face self-isolation not just once, but on repeat occasions".

Ms Sturgeon said: "It is important to stress that 'test, trace, isolate' will be most effective when levels of infection are low - lower than now - and stay low, and that its success relies on all of us knowing and agreeing what to do if we have symptoms, and being prepared to self-isolate when advised to do so."

Work is continuing to increase the capacity for coronavirus testing, with the paper noting that 15,500 tests per day will be needed to pursue a "test, trace, isolate" strategy.

Around 2,000 extra staff will be taken on to run the contact tracing system.

A number of digital tools are being developed to help with this, including an app which people could download to their phones which could alert them if they have been near someone who later tests positive.