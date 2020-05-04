Scotland

Scotland's papers: International 'mission' to develop Covid-19 vaccine

  • 4 May 2020
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a new "fast and accurate" coronavirus antibody test being developed by scientists in Edinburgh. However, the paper says the company behind the project fears the NHS could miss out amid interest in Europe for its machines.
Image caption Several of the papers focus on Boris Johnson urging world leaders to work together to find a coronavirus vaccine. The UK is one of nine countries and organisations hoping to raise £6.6bn at an "international pledging conference". Canada, France and Germany are also involved in the bid to generate funds, says the Daily Express. It quotes from a preview of the prime minister's speech, which says: "It is humanity against the virus - we are in this together and together we will prevail."
Image caption The Daily Telegraph offers an alternative excerpt from Mr Johnson's speech, saying he will describe the race to develop a vaccine as "the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes". He will urge countries not to see it as a competition, the paper says, by insisting: "We must work together to build an impregnable shield around all our people."
Image caption As Mr Johnson switches focus to vaccine development, the Times says he is delaying a plan to ease the lockdown. He will not set out a "comprehensive plan" for reopening workplaces and schools until Sunday, the paper says, "giving himself more time to examine crucial data from a new study of how the virus is spreading".
Image caption The Sun has more details from the interview with the prime minister published in it's Sunday sister title. "Boris Johnson has told how the fear of never seeing his new son gave him the strength to beat coronavirus," the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mail says its new charity has provided protective kit to VE Day veterans and their carers to allow them to gather in groups to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the announcement of victory in Europe during World War Two.
Image caption There are plenty of hints at what post-lockdown life might look like. Draft guidelines on getting employees back to work have been sent to unions and employers, according to the i. They include staggered working hours and possible one-way systems in stations, although some offices could remain closed for months, the paper says.
Image caption The Herald says the effects of the coronavirus lockdown could be felt in the pockets of Scottish households. It warns energy bills could increase by £32 a month due to home working.
Image caption The National leads with an interview with the former director of communications for the SNP saying the establishment of a new independence party would undermine the independence cause. Kevin Pringle went on to say the time for a new party to be created would be after independence had been achieved.
Image caption The Daily Star suggests people could be encouraged to perform an NHS tribute-style mass clap across the UK to rid the nation of nuisance seagulls.
Image caption The Courier leads with the distressing story of a family being forced to watch from a window as an elderly relative died in a care home.
Image caption The Press & Journal reports that 54 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded at a care home on Skye. The paper says an Army-run testing centre has been set up to try and halt the spread of the virus on the island.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News highlights the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Suzanne Pilley. The paper says Ms Pilley's family have vowed they will never stop looking for the the Edinburgh office worker. David Gilroy was convicted of her murder despite no body being found.
Image caption The Glasgow Evening Times says the city council has been accused of breaching data protection rules by handling constituents' emails incorrectly.
Image caption Dundee's Evening Telegraph leads with shock over the death of a "sporty and fit" local teacher.

