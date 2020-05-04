Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Virtual hearings will be held for urgent cases

Children's Panel hearings have moved online so the proceedings can continue during the lockdown.

From Monday, urgent hearings will be held using secure video technology.

The move means measures to protect children, which often have time limits, do not lapse. "Non-essential" hearings are being rescheduled for after the lockdown.

The technology was trialled before the lockdown and used for about 1,200 hearings.

Those taking part in the new set-up, families, social workers and children's advocates, will be provided with electronic versions of all the papers needed in their hearings.

About 600 children's hearings are held a week. Non-essential hearings - about two-thirds of the number held each week, will take place after the lockdown.

The video technology will be used for hearings required for the "urgent and immediate" protection of a child, or to protect an expiring order.