Scotland's 'sunniest April on record'

Image caption Blue skies were a familiar sight in Inverness last month

The UK had its sunniest April on record, according to provisional analysis from the Met Office.

For Scotland the 204.6 hours of sunshine beat the previous record set in 1942.

It was also Scotland's third driest April on record. Eastern Scotland experienced the driest conditions.

The Met Office said England and Northern Ireland also had their sunniest April, beating their previous records set in 2015.

Wales recorded its third sunniest April behind 2007 and 2015.

The UK overall only received 40% of average April rainfall.

For Scotland, several major wildfires broke out in the dry conditions, including in the Highlands and the south of Scotland.

River levels, such as on the Ness in the Highlands, also fell noticeably.