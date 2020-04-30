VE Day 75th anniversary to be commemorated online

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption VE Day marked the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two

Scotland's public commemorations of the 75th anniversary of VE day will now take place online.

Plans for the landmark anniversary have been adapted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

The original schedule of events included a parade, a public concert and a reception.

They will now be replaced with an online service of remembrance and a two-minute silence on 8 May.

The virtual events will now include a video message of thanks from the first minister and a concert, in addition to the service and silence.

On Wednesday, it was announced that The Queen would commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a televised address to the nation.

Led by Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, in partnership with the Scottish government, the commemorations will include children and families currently learning at home.

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marks the day towards the end of World War Two when fighting against Nazi Germany came to an end in Europe.

Give thanks

Veterans Minister Graeme Dey said: "As the 75th anniversary of VE Day approaches, it is only right we pay tribute to the determination and the sacrifices made by the men and women who lived through the Second World War.

"Despite the difficult circumstances we are currently in, Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland are doing outstanding work in helping people across Scotland come together virtually on the 8 May to give thanks to our World War Two generation.

"I hope the whole nation can join with me online in honouring a generation whose contribution continues to impact on us all in many ways."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 70th anniversary included a ceremony of remembrance at the Cenotaph in London

Dr Claire Armstrong, the chief executive of Legion Scotland, said: "The 75th anniversary of VE Day is an important milestone in the nation's history and we are excited to launch our virtual programme.

"While the lockdown restrictions have forced us to postpone the planned physical events, we are confident that our virtual events will bring people across Scotland together in a memorable, shared moment of commemoration and celebration."

Digital resource

Poppyscotland chief executive Mark Bibbey said: "We had just issued VE Day learning resources to every school in Scotland when the lockdown came into effect. Nevertheless, these have been amended and are now an excellent way for young people to find out more about the significance of VE Day while learning at home.

"We've had incredibly positive feedback from the parents who have already made use of them and would encourage anyone home schooling utilise this comprehensive digital resource."

The Legion Scotland Service of Remembrance will be broadcast on Legion Scotland and Poppy Scotland's social media channels from 10:40. The online concert will begin about an hour later.