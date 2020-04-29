Total coronavirus deaths in Scotland pass 2,200

Image copyright Getty Images

The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Scotland has reached 2,272, new figures have shown.

A further 656 deaths involving Covid-19 were recorded in the week to 26 April, similar to the number the week before.

The data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) includes all cases where the virus is mentioned on a death certificate as a potential cause.

This provides a wider picture than the figures announced each day, which cover cases confirmed by laboratory testing.

According to NRS, coronavirus was involved in more than a third - 36% - of all deaths registered in Scotland between 20 and 26 April.

Just over half of the 2,272 deaths have happened in hospitals, with 39% of them in care homes and 9% at home or in non-institutional settings.

People aged 75 or over accounted for 74% of the deaths, with only 17 of those who died being under the age of 45.

The virus has also affected some areas more severely than others. The Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area has reported the highest rate of deaths, at 6.3 per 10,000 people, while the Western Isles has reported no deaths at all.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services for NRS, said "every death from this virus is a tragedy" - but said the data was "valuable to understanding the progress and impact of Covid-19 across Scotland".

The data also shows that there have been 3,116 more deaths in the last four weeks than would be expected based on the average of the past five years.

While the majority of these were linked to coronavirus, concerns have been raised about "excess" deaths due to other causes.

This includes 340 deaths linked to dementia or Alzheimers, and 194 of heart disease or stroke patients.