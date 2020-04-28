Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are now more lung cancers in women than men

More people in Scotland are being diagnosed with cancer, official statistics have revealed.

But the risk of developing the disease has fallen in the 10 years since 2009.

Public Health Scotland (PHS), which publishes the annual figures, said the increase reflected Scotland's growing and aging population.

Three out of four cancers were diagnosed in those aged 60 and above, with slightly more women (17,200) diagnosed than men (16,700).

Despite there being more females with cancer compared with males in 2018, the risk of developing cancer was actually higher in men than women.

This is largely put down to the fact that women tend to live longer than men.

Overall the number of cancers increased from 30,600 in 2009 to 34,000 in 2018, while the risk of developing the disease fell by 3.5% in the same time period.

Lung cancer was the most common cancer, with breast cancer the most common in women and prostate cancer the most common in men.

There are now more cases of lung cancer in women than men, with the disease accounting for 15.8% of all cancers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The risk of developing cancer is higher in men

The HPS report said this was due to the differing patterns of smoking between the sexes over the previous decades, with women starting to smoke later than men. There were 5,356 cases in total diagnosed in 2018.

The report points out that cancer rates are highest in areas of deprivation.

It said: "Lung cancer is three times more likely in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived areas in Scotland.

"Colorectal (bowel) and cervical cancers are also more likely in the more deprived areas.

"In contrast, breast and prostate cancers are more common in the less deprived areas."

What are the most common cancers in Scotland?

Lung cancer cases are the most numerous - more than 5,300. Thanks to changes in smoking patterns, lung cancer rates fell by 10% in the decade to 2018, mainly due to a fall of 19% in men

Breast cancer - about 5,100 - is second most common, and has shown little change in 10 years

Prostate cancer - about 4,200 cases

Bowel (colorectal) cancer, showing about 4,100 cases in a year.

There were significant increases in rates of thyroid cancer in women in the decade 2009-18(up 60%), liver (up 54%) and uterus (up 19%), while there were significant falls in the rates of cancers of the stomach (down 29%), and the ovary (down 15%).

Leukaemia cases fell 23% and non-Hodgkin lymphoma by 12%.

For men, there were significant increases in rates of thyroid cancer in the decade (up 56%), liver (up 37%), kidney (up 26%). Malignant melanomas also increased by 15%. There were significant falls in the rates of stomach cancer (39%) and leukaemia (26%).

Cancer charities said research into better and kinder treatments, along with effective patient services, was now needed.

Marion O'Neill, head of external affairs in Scotland for Cancer Research UK (CRUK) said it remained vital that cancer was diagnosed as early as possible when treatment was more likely to be successful.

"This is why patients who are worried about symptoms should get in touch with their GP," she said.

"It's also important that when urgent referrals are made, patients feel confident that they are accessing further investigations and treatment in an environment that's Covid-free."

Testing programme

She called for a widespread Covid-19 testing programme for patients and healthcare staff.

Doctors have warned of a contraction in cancer treatment because of the coronavirus contagion.

Ministers and medics have insisted the NHS remains open for business despite the contagion, and insist anyone with concern over symptoms should be treated.

But one of the earliest measures taken by the Scottish government to deal with the pandemic was the suspension of screening for breast, bowel and cervical cancers.

HPS said the earlier a patient was diagnosed with cancer, the more likely they were to have a good outcome.

Four out of five breast cancers (79%) were diagnosed at an early stage (I or II). In contrast, almost half of lung cancers (46%) and a fifth of colorectal cancers (21%) were diagnosed at a late stage (Stage IV).