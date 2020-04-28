Scottish government suggests covering face in shops

Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government has recommended people cover their faces while in some enclosed public spaces, such as shops and public transport.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there could be "some benefit" in wearing a cloth face covering in places where safe social distancing was difficult.

But she said it was "not a substitute" for existing lockdown restrictions.

The government guidance is not mandatory and will not be enforced.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that the guidance related to cloth garments such as a scarf rather than "medical grade facemasks" like those used by health and care workers.

The first minister said evidence about the usefulness of face coverings was "limited", but that there may be "some benefit in wearing a face covering if you enter an enclosed space where you will come into contract with multiple people and safe social distancing is difficult".

She said: "To be clear, the benefit comes mainly in cases where someone might have the virus but is not aware of that because they are not experiencing symptoms and thus not isolating completely. Wearing a face covering in those circumstances could reduce the risk of that person spreading the virus."

Ms Sturgeon said there is no evidence to suggest that wearing a face covering outdoors was of any benefit.

But she said wearing one in enclosed spaces such as shops could be an "extra precaution" that people could take.

Although she warned that she did not want people to "think they are invincible" while covering their face.

She said: "It may do some good in limited circumstances, but it cannot and should not be seen as a substitute for the other rules and guidelines."