Image caption Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the silence in Edinburgh

A minute's silence has been held across the UK to commemorate the front-line workers who have died with coronavirus.

More than 100 UK NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.

In Scotland, it is believed five health care workers have lost their lives so far, but the Scottish government has not released official figures.

The Royal College of Nursing said nobody should go to work and risk their life.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she and the Scottish Government will work each and every day to help keep all health and care workers safe.

The health workers who have died in Scotland

Image caption At least four Scottish NHS staff have died during the outbreak

The latest Health Protection Scotland (HPS) figures show that 1,262 patients in Scotland have died after a positive test for Covid-19, although the actual number of deaths is known to be far higher.

The Scottish government said it had put in place processes to ensure it was informed of coronavirus-related deaths of anyone working in health and social care settings.

It said it would try to put that information into the public domain "sensitively" but numbers were currently too low for there not to be a risk of identification.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Staff at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital observing the minute's silence

Image caption Tim Bennison, head of spiritual care, at Forth Valley Royal in Larbert leads NHS staff in a minute's silence

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Staff at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow observing the minute's silence

Ms Sturgeon said the minute's silence was an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died as a result of their work to serve, care for and save others.

Ahead of the mark of respect, she said: "The silence will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died as a result of their work to serve, care for and save others and it will be a further reminder that of all the duties government bears during a situation like this, the most vital is our obligation to keep care and health workers safe..

"I want to stress again today that I and the Scottish government are acutely aware of that responsibility and will work each and every day to do everything we can to fulfil that obligation."