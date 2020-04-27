Image copyright Google Image caption A total of 22 deaths at Elderslie care home are thought to be linked to Covid-19

The number of suspected coronavirus deaths at a care home in Renfrewshire has doubled to 22.

It had emerged on 15 April that 11 residents had died at Elderslie care home in Paisley.

Operator Advinia confirmed a further 11 people have died since then at the 120-room home.

It has also emerged that a number of residents at a home in Edinburgh have died after contracting Covid-19.

City of Edinburgh Council, which runs Jewel House in Bingham, has not confirmed the number of deaths. However, the Scottish Sun reported that nine residents had died.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jewel House in Bingham is run by City of Edinburgh Council

The council said its thoughts were with the families, adding: "Our priority is always the safety of residents and staff in care homes.

"Whilst we are doing our best to keep care home life as normal as possible for residents, we are carefully following national guidance - as laid out by Health Protection Scotland - and have robust processes and procedures in place to limit the spread of the virus and to protect our residents and staff."

Last week it was announced a third of all coronavirus deaths in Scotland have been recorded in care homes.

It had earlier emerged that 20 residents had died at Berelands House Care in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

'Pulling together'

But the increase in deaths at Elderslie, which was first reported by the Paisley Daily Express, means more people are known to have died there than at any other care home in Scotland.

An undisclosed number of other residents are displaying Covid-19 symptoms and are being barrier nursed at the home.

A spokesman for Advinia said: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of each resident at this sad time.

"Our dedicated team at the home is led by a Queen's nurse of many years and all of our compassionate colleagues are pulling together to do their very best by the residents at this challenging time."

He confirmed a number of staff are also self-isolating, and said there was regular communication with the families of residents.