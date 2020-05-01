Your pictures of Scotland 24 April - 1 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 April and 1 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Image copyright
Alan Tough
Image caption
The dark side of the moon: Alan Tough got this shot from his bedroom window in Elgin.
Image copyright
Toby Price
Image caption
Woodwind instrument? Toby Price thought this squirrel looked like it was playing the flute at Haining Loch in Selkirk.
Image copyright
Anthony Jackson
Image caption
Wheelie beautiful: Anthony Jackson captured this lovely Perth sunset as two people took some exercise.
Image copyright
Nick Collins
Image caption
Follow the yellow chick road: Nick Collins spotted this yellowhammer on his local lockdown walk at Newtonhill.
Image copyright
Paul Adams
Image caption
Nicely framed: "This was the view looking out from my window on Sunday evening in Kirkcaldy and my table made for a nice reflection", says Paul Adams.
Image copyright
Elena Dyu-Killoh
Image caption
Perfect setting: A calming shot as the sun goes down from Elena Dyu-Killoh at Lossiemouth.
Image copyright
Helen Robertson
Image caption
Dozy ducklingzzz: Helen Robertson spotted these sleepy heads in the sun in Linn Park on the south side of Glasgow.
Image copyright
David Livingstone
Image caption
Aye, cloud: "What a sky over the Round Church, Bowmore, Islay", says David Livingstone.
Image copyright
Brian McGregor
Image caption
Pretty in pink: Brian McGregor caught this "stunning" sunset and the Queensferry Crossing from his back garden.
Image copyright
Alistair McCahon
Image caption
Fox snooze: Alistair McCahon watched this fox spend about 20 minutes relaxing in the sun in his Erskine back garden "presumably wondering where all the people have gone".
Image copyright
Sandy Neillands
Image caption
Car mirror: Sandy Neillands was reflecting on life in Fairlie, Ayrshire, with this eye-catching shot.
Image copyright
David Yardley
Image caption
Waves goodbye: The sun disappears at the beach at Barvas in Lewis, from David Yardley.
Image copyright
Hazel Hall
Image caption
Stopped in their tracks: Hazel Hall's photo at Waverley Station at what would have been just after rush hour on Friday shows just one person watching the departure board.
Image copyright
Tony Hammock
Image caption
Still life: Last light at Connel Sound near Oban and all was quiet, says Tony Hammock.
Image copyright
Mike Watt
Image caption
No butts: "Spike the Manx Loaghton looks pretty fearsome but is actually quite friendly", says Mike Watt in Berwickshire.
Image copyright
Ali Foote
Image caption
Trawl-ley dash: Ali Foote sent this glistening image of fishermen continuing their efforts from Loch Broom, Ullapool.
Image copyright
Neil Menzies
Image caption
A sunny disposition: Neil Menzies caught this sunset over Fidra taken from North Berwick – and even managed the added bonus of a heron in the foreground.
Image copyright
Diana Carswell
Image caption
Flower power: "Glorious evening in Lamlash", says Diana Carswell. "Hoping to be able to welcome visitors back to enjoy Arran soon. Stay safe everyone."
Image copyright
Angela Burke
Image caption
One step at a time: Angela Burke says it has taken Branan and Elspeth a long time but hopes their efforts raise some smiles in Edinburgh.
Image copyright
John Kerr
Image caption
Swan about: John Kerr saw this "graceful" sight above farmland while on a daily escape in the Edinburgh area.
Image copyright
Peter Winn
Image caption
...prey for another great bird photo? Peter Winn spotted this osprey on his morning exercise walk in Kintore by the River Don. "Flew straight over me!"
Image copyright
Louise Willis
Image caption
Silhou-pette: Sunset overlooking Chatelherault Country Park in South Lanarkshire with Louise Willis and Solo.
Image copyright
Clive Shiach
Image caption
Heartfelt tribute: Nine-year-old Lexi Mae Shiach from Lossiemouth made this NHS beach stone and driftwood symbol for a school project.
Image copyright
Holly Pullan
Image caption
A warm glow: "A truly spectacular experience which I'm unlikely to forget in a hurry", says Holly Pullan of this sunset at Fisherrow Sands, Musselburgh. "It was a magical moment where time stood still and the smell of the sea made me forget my worries."
Image copyright
Sheryl Weurman
Image caption
Monumentally quiet: Sheryl Weurman's shot shows how empty Edinburgh's streets can be.
Image copyright
Kathryn Koromilas
Image caption
Keep giving me stick: Henri enjoys a stick while the clouds darken over Loch Ryan, from Kathryn Koromilas.
Image copyright
John Connor
Image caption
Step class: Ducks in Oban working on their social distancing, from John Connor.
Image copyright
Colin Rankin
Image caption
An oldie but a goodie: Colin Rankin says he was lucky to have his camera at Stirling Old Bridge for "one the most amazing sunsets I’ve been lucky enough to see".
Image copyright
Peter Sloan
Image caption
Well contained: At Clydeport Ltd at Greenock Ocean Terminal, Peter Sloan and the operations team created this tribute to the NHS.
Image copyright
Jacki Gordon
Image caption
An aerial view: Possibly mixed signals between these two, as seen by Jacki Gordon in Glasgow.
Image copyright
Jane Chilton
Image caption
Blooming lovely: A bright scene to lift spirits, as seen in Glasgow by Jane Chilton.
Image copyright
Walter McGilivray
Image caption
Catnap: A kitten having 40 winks in a deckchair in Leith, from Walter McGilivray.
Image copyright
Karl Hughes
Image caption
Island life: "The view from our home where five of us are in isolation - April has been stunning on our very quiet island", says Karl Hughes on Tiree.
Image copyright
Shona Martin
Image caption
Window of opportunity: Mary Buchanan misses her family but you can see the joy on her face even with a socially distanced visit. Picture from Shona Martin.
Image copyright
David Long
Image caption
Amazing Grace: Ash McNeil and Ally Hood with baby Grace on Seamill beach in Ayrshire, courtesy of their friend David Long.
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.