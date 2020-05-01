Your pictures of Scotland 24 April - 1 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 April and 1 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Alan Tough Image caption The dark side of the moon: Alan Tough got this shot from his bedroom window in Elgin.

Image copyright Toby Price Image caption Woodwind instrument? Toby Price thought this squirrel looked like it was playing the flute at Haining Loch in Selkirk.

Image copyright Anthony Jackson Image caption Wheelie beautiful: Anthony Jackson captured this lovely Perth sunset as two people took some exercise.

Image copyright Nick Collins Image caption Follow the yellow chick road: Nick Collins spotted this yellowhammer on his local lockdown walk at Newtonhill.

Image copyright Paul Adams Image caption Nicely framed: "This was the view looking out from my window on Sunday evening in Kirkcaldy and my table made for a nice reflection", says Paul Adams.

Image copyright Elena Dyu-Killoh Image caption Perfect setting: A calming shot as the sun goes down from Elena Dyu-Killoh at Lossiemouth.

Image copyright Helen Robertson Image caption Dozy ducklingzzz: Helen Robertson spotted these sleepy heads in the sun in Linn Park on the south side of Glasgow.

Image copyright David Livingstone Image caption Aye, cloud: "What a sky over the Round Church, Bowmore, Islay", says David Livingstone.

Image copyright Brian McGregor Image caption Pretty in pink: Brian McGregor caught this "stunning" sunset and the Queensferry Crossing from his back garden.

Image copyright Alistair McCahon Image caption Fox snooze: Alistair McCahon watched this fox spend about 20 minutes relaxing in the sun in his Erskine back garden "presumably wondering where all the people have gone".

Image copyright Sandy Neillands Image caption Car mirror: Sandy Neillands was reflecting on life in Fairlie, Ayrshire, with this eye-catching shot.

Image copyright David Yardley Image caption Waves goodbye: The sun disappears at the beach at Barvas in Lewis, from David Yardley.

Image copyright Hazel Hall Image caption Stopped in their tracks: Hazel Hall's photo at Waverley Station at what would have been just after rush hour on Friday shows just one person watching the departure board.

Image copyright Tony Hammock Image caption Still life: Last light at Connel Sound near Oban and all was quiet, says Tony Hammock.

Image copyright Mike Watt Image caption No butts: "Spike the Manx Loaghton looks pretty fearsome but is actually quite friendly", says Mike Watt in Berwickshire.

Image copyright Ali Foote Image caption Trawl-ley dash: Ali Foote sent this glistening image of fishermen continuing their efforts from Loch Broom, Ullapool.

Image copyright Neil Menzies Image caption A sunny disposition: Neil Menzies caught this sunset over Fidra taken from North Berwick – and even managed the added bonus of a heron in the foreground.

Image copyright Diana Carswell Image caption Flower power: "Glorious evening in Lamlash", says Diana Carswell. "Hoping to be able to welcome visitors back to enjoy Arran soon. Stay safe everyone."

Image copyright Angela Burke Image caption One step at a time: Angela Burke says it has taken Branan and Elspeth a long time but hopes their efforts raise some smiles in Edinburgh.

Image copyright John Kerr Image caption Swan about: John Kerr saw this "graceful" sight above farmland while on a daily escape in the Edinburgh area.

Image copyright Peter Winn Image caption ...prey for another great bird photo? Peter Winn spotted this osprey on his morning exercise walk in Kintore by the River Don. "Flew straight over me!"

Image copyright Louise Willis Image caption Silhou-pette: Sunset overlooking Chatelherault Country Park in South Lanarkshire with Louise Willis and Solo.

Image copyright Clive Shiach Image caption Heartfelt tribute: Nine-year-old Lexi Mae Shiach from Lossiemouth made this NHS beach stone and driftwood symbol for a school project.

Image copyright Holly Pullan Image caption A warm glow: "A truly spectacular experience which I'm unlikely to forget in a hurry", says Holly Pullan of this sunset at Fisherrow Sands, Musselburgh. "It was a magical moment where time stood still and the smell of the sea made me forget my worries."

Image copyright Sheryl Weurman Image caption Monumentally quiet: Sheryl Weurman's shot shows how empty Edinburgh's streets can be.

Image copyright Kathryn Koromilas Image caption Keep giving me stick: Henri enjoys a stick while the clouds darken over Loch Ryan, from Kathryn Koromilas.

Image copyright John Connor Image caption Step class: Ducks in Oban working on their social distancing, from John Connor.

Image copyright Colin Rankin Image caption An oldie but a goodie: Colin Rankin says he was lucky to have his camera at Stirling Old Bridge for "one the most amazing sunsets I’ve been lucky enough to see".

Image copyright Peter Sloan Image caption Well contained: At Clydeport Ltd at Greenock Ocean Terminal, Peter Sloan and the operations team created this tribute to the NHS.

Image copyright Jacki Gordon Image caption An aerial view: Possibly mixed signals between these two, as seen by Jacki Gordon in Glasgow.

Image copyright Jane Chilton Image caption Blooming lovely: A bright scene to lift spirits, as seen in Glasgow by Jane Chilton.

Image copyright Walter McGilivray Image caption Catnap: A kitten having 40 winks in a deckchair in Leith, from Walter McGilivray.

Image copyright Karl Hughes Image caption Island life: "The view from our home where five of us are in isolation - April has been stunning on our very quiet island", says Karl Hughes on Tiree.

Image copyright Shona Martin Image caption Window of opportunity: Mary Buchanan misses her family but you can see the joy on her face even with a socially distanced visit. Picture from Shona Martin.

Image copyright David Long Image caption Amazing Grace: Ash McNeil and Ally Hood with baby Grace on Seamill beach in Ayrshire, courtesy of their friend David Long.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.