Scotland

Scotland's newspapers: The future of 'business as usual' and PPE offer

  • 26 April 2020
Image caption Businesses across Scotland are having to redesign how they will operate once the lockdown regulations are relaxed, says the Scotland on Sunday.
Image caption The Herald reports comments from First minister Nicola Sturgeon who has called for a "united effort" to create a new society following the pandemic.
Image caption The Sunday National reports that residents of care homes are suffering "mental trauma" during the coronavirus crisis
Image caption The Sunday Times says that the Scottish government "ignored" offers of PPE from six companies.
Image caption People arriving at airports and ports will have to spend two weeks in quarantine under new plans, reports the Sunday Telegraph.
Image caption "Scientists hail game-changing immunity test" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Mail on Sunday, which says ministers have ordered production of 50 million new immunity tests.
Image caption The Sunday Express reports that the prime minister is "raring to go" as he returns to work on Monday.