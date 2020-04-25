Scotland

Scotland's newspapers: First minister offers 'small bubble of hope'

  • 25 April 2020
Image copyright The Courier
Image copyright Scotsman
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image copyright The National
Image copyright The Times Scotland
Image copyright The Herald
Image copyright P&J
Image copyright Daily Record
Image copyright The Courier
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image copyright Evening News
Image copyright Evening Express
Image copyright Daily Star