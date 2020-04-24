Scotland

Alex Salmond trial: Blogger faces contempt of court proceedings

  • 24 April 2020
Related Topics
Alex Salmond Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mr Salmond was cleared of 13 sexual assault charges last month

The Crown Office has launched contempt of court proceedings against a former UK diplomat who was blogging during the Alex Salmond trial.

Craig Murray, an ex-UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended two days of the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh before writing about it on his website.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal spokesman confirmed proceedings against Mr Murray were now active.

Ex-first minister Mr Salmond was cleared of 13 sexual assault charges.

A further charge of sexual assault had previously been dropped by prosecutors.

The former SNP leader had said he was innocent of all the charges against him throughout the two-week trial in March.

The women who made the allegations against Mr Salmond included an SNP politician, a party worker and several current and former Scottish government civil servants and officials.