A small number of "irresponsible and selfish people" are "repeatedly and wilfully" flouting coronavirus lockdown rules, according to Police Scotland.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said this "small minority" have now received multiple fines.

Officers have made 78 arrests and issued 1,637 fixed penalty notices in Scotland since 27 March.

Most of the enforcement action has been taken in response to house parties and other public gatherings.

People are being told to stay at home during the lockdown period, only leaving if they have a "reasonable excuse".

Police have been given emergency powers with which to enforce the rules.

Senior offices have previously said the large majority of people in Scotland are following the guidelines.

But Mr Graham said people must not be tempted to ignore the rules as the lockdown enters its fifth week and the warm weather continues.

He said officers have been redeployed from "back office" functions to the frontline and non-essential training has been cancelled.

"In Scotland, we have been able to deploy a large number of officers into community policing and increased focused patrols in areas such as parks, beauty spots and town and city centres during this health emergency," he added.

"This means Police Scotland is likely to be engaging with a large proportion of people who do not stay at home."

Regional breakdown of fines and arrests for breaking lockdown rules 27 March - 23 April Division Fines Arrests North-east 95 1 Forth Valley 116 6 Tayside 69 8 Edinburgh 118 8 Greater Glasgow 311 15 Lothians and Scottish Borders 97 2 Renfrewshire and Inverclyde 165 5 Argyll and West Dunbartonshire 152 8 Highlands and Islands 90 4 Fife 64 4 Lanarkshire 179 6 Ayrshire 152 7 Dumfries and Galloway 29 4

He said police officers and the public must take a "common sense approach".

"If you are out and about, officers may ask you why," he added. "Please, explain your individual circumstances, listen to their instructions and obey the law.

"We will, as we have been required to do on a very infrequent basis, take enforcement action where necessary.

"On the small number of occasions where officers have taken enforcement action, this has largely been in response to house parties or public gatherings, while a small minority of irresponsible and selfish people who repeatedly and wilfully break the law, have now received multiple fixed penalty notices."

Fines start at £30, doubling to £60 if they are not paid within 28 days. Repeat offenders can face fines of up to £960.

Mr Graham said Police Scotland's use of their new emergency powers would be the subject of an independent, external review led by John Scott QC.

"Mr Scott and his group can provide significant value to our thinking and operational practice," he added.

"We will engage with them on an ongoing basis as we keep our values of integrity, fairness, respect and the upholding of human rights at the centre of all we do."