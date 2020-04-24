Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'New normal' and the road out of lockdown

  • 24 April 2020
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon writes in the Daily Record about the challenges ahead as the country goes "In search of a new normal".
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman reports the country's new normal could include repeated lockdowns to control the spread of coronavirus.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal features a picture of an empty road on its front cover and examines what its headline describes as "The long and winding road out of lockdown".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail warns Scotland may not return to normal life until next year "with rules repeatedly lifted and reinstated at short notice".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i also focuses on the first minister's briefing and says school classrooms could be redesigned with pupils attending lessons by a new rota system.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The drive to combat the spread of the virus is likely to see social distancing become a "fact of life" until 2021, according to the Scottish Daily Express.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald features a striking picture of a woman in a mask on its front page and reports the lockdown restrictions will remain in place until a vaccine is found.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Like many of the papers The Courier focuses on the likelihood that lockdown will now last for months as opposed to weeks.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says ministers are under mounting pressure to reveal their plans to ease lockdown measures after senior Tories said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was right to outline her country's strategy.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption "Another Angel in Heaven" is the headline in the Scottish Sun, which leads with the death of Borders nurse Angie Cunningham from coronavirus.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to return to No 10 as early as Monday to take back control of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says it follows concerns in the cabinet that the lockdown has gone "too far".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports the Scottish committee has yet to be formed at Westminster as part of what is says is a "Tory bid to dodge scrutiny".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption In non-coronavirus news, the Daily Star claims that presenter Jonathan Ross has said he does not always have a problem pronouncing his Rs and often exaggerates his speech problem.
Image copyright Evening Express
Image caption "Man on hunt for drugs lands first covid conviction for drugs" is the headline in the Evening Express, which leads with the conviction of a 22-year-old.
Image copyright Evening Telegraph
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with two further deaths at a "Covid-hit" care home.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports every home in the city is to undergo a risk assessment as the number of Covid-19 fatalities in the capital rises to 74.
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with safety fears for staff at a biscuit factory.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites