Scotland

Scotland's papers: Care home death toll rises and lockdown concerns

  • 23 April 2020
Image caption The Scotsman leads with continued fears over the rising death toll from coronavirus in care homes. It says the Scottish government is facing demands to step up testing as it was revealed the number of deaths in care homes has more than doubled in a week.
Image caption The Daily Express says care homes are set to overtake hospitals as the most common place for people to die with Covid-19.
Image caption The Herald reports that hundreds more people than average have died from cancer, heart disease and dementia since the coronavirus took hold in Scotland. Health campaigners have warned that patients are reluctant to "bother" doctors during the lockdown.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also leads with campaigners calling for more action to be taken over the death toll in care homes. The latest figures show 537 of the country's 1,616 coronavirus deaths have been care home patients.
Image caption The Daily Mail looks at how Scotland may emerge from the lockdown. It reports that children could return to school part-time and some businesses be allowed to reopen as part of the first exit measures.
Image caption The National says the Treasury has refused to say whether Scottish businesses would still be entitled to receive support from its job retention scheme if Scotland came out of lockdown later than the rest of the UK.
Image caption The UK has been told to prepare for another year of "disruptive" social distancing by the chief medical officer, the Daily Telegraph reports. Prof Chris Whitty told the daily coronavirus briefing the lockdown would not come to a quick end. Ministers, he said, would have to consider "trade-offs" to avoid a second wave of infections.
Image caption The i leads on Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's comments that the UK has reached the peak of the pandemic. The paper quotes Health Secretary Matt Hancock as thanking the public for sticking with social distancing measures.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a 75-year-old cancer survivor, who has just one lung, telling how he has beaten the coronavirus.
Image caption The Courier leads with grim death toll figures. It says nearly 200 people have died from coronavirus in Tayside and Fife, while Dundee has the highest rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country with 601.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on staff raising concerns after nine deaths at a single care home.
Image caption The Edinburgh News says there are fears of a "devastating impact" on the city's tourism sector as the economic crisis deepens.
Image caption Glasgow's Evening Times reports on a row over problems with a food and clothing voucher scheme for families in poverty.
Image caption The Evening Express highlights club golfers being criticised for ignoring coronavirus lockdown restrictions while playing at their local course.

