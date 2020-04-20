Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The facility will provide up to 1,036 additional beds

Scotland's new temporary coronavirus hospital will be available and operational for at least five months, its chief executive has said.

The £43m NHS Louisa Jordan facility at the SEC campus in Glasgow is now ready to receive Covid-19 patients.

It will provide up to 1,036 additional beds to support the pandemic response.

It is hoped the hospital will not be needed, as ongoing lockdown measures slow the rate of transmission of the virus in Scotland.

But chief executive Jill Young says staff will be available to help the NHS "for as long as we are needed".

She told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "The timeframe at the moment is five months for us, but clearly with the option to extend that if it is required.

"We will be looking at a decommissioning strategy but there are no plans or dates for that at the moment."

Construction of the hospital began on 31 March after the British Army conducted a feasibility study. The work took 18 days to complete.

Ms Young said NHS Louisa Jordan was now "fully functioning", with all the facilities available at a normal hospital - including a pharmacy, CT scanner, and cleaning and catering teams.

Many of the staff are student nurses, junior doctors and returners to the NHS.



Ms Young said that more than 100 staff were at the hospital last week for training and induction.

The facility will only be for Covid-19 patients who are aged 18 years or older.

It will be for patients who do not need intensive care - or who were recovering after being in intensive care.

"Clearly though, we have made provision for high dependency here because we have to take account that some patients may deteriorate after they're here," Ms Young said.

"We have the ability to stabilise them and get them returned back by ambulance to an appropriate critical care unit."

Latest figures

It comes as the latest figures showed that a further 10 people had died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sunday's figures showed that the death toll had risen to 903, with 8,187 people now testing positive for the virus - an increase of 367 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a drop of eight patients being treated in intensive care - a total of 174 and 1,797 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of four.

A total of 39,612 tests have now been carried out.

Louisa Jordan in numbers