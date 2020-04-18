Image caption Berelands House confirmed 16 residents have died since 4 April.

A care home where 16 residents suspected of contracting Covid-19 have died since 4 April, has confirmed four further deaths.

Berelands Care Home in Prestwick, Ayrshire, said the deaths happened on Thursday and Friday morning.

It comes as the Scottish government said efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in care homes would be stepped up.

A quarter of deaths linked to the virus have occurred in care homes.

A spokesman for Berelands said it was closely monitoring the health of residents and staff, and supporting the families of those who have died, while continuing to follow official guidance.

In a statement, they said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that four more residents have died from what we believe to be Covid-19."

The statement added: "This is profoundly upsetting, and our deepest sympathies are with their families and friends.

"We are entirely focused on caring for, and protecting, all our residents and are extremely grateful to our dedicated staff who are doing their absolute best at this extraordinarily difficult time."