A plane carrying new equipment for the NHS - including 10 million face masks - has landed in Scotland from China.

Infusion pumps for intensive care units and laboratory kits are also listed among the cargo items, which have arrived at Prestwick Airport.

It comes amid concern from NHS staff and care home operators about the availability of protective equipment.

The Scottish government said it was working to ensure staff got the right personal protective equipment (PPE).

To date there have been 893 coronavirus-related deaths in Scottish hospitals

The charter flight landed at Prestwick on Saturday morning.

Trade and Investment Minister, Ivan McKee, said Scotland's health and social care system was facing unprecedented demand.

'Painstaking collective effort'

He said protecting staff working on the frontline was an "absolute priority", which government had been "working at pace with the NHS and manufacturers to improve and increase the supply of PPE.

He added: "This charter flight, carrying additional equipment ordered by the Scottish government, is significant and we will be focusing the distribution of these supplies to health and social care settings over the coming days."

Jim Miller, director of procurement, commissioning and facilities at NHS National Services Scotland (NSS), said: "This delivery is the result of a painstaking collective effort involving multiple partners working together to provide our NHS and social care colleagues with the PPE they need to keep them safe."