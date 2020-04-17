Image copyright Getty Images

Extra supplies of personal protective equipment are to be delivered to more than 1,000 care homes across Scotland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, to safeguard staff and residents, comes amid growing concern about the availability of masks, aprons and gloves.

A quarter of the country's Covid-19 deaths have occurred in care homes.

The sector is responsible for sourcing its own PPE but the pandemic has put supply chains under immense pressure.

As a result NHS National Services Scotland will prioritise the delivery of stock directly to care homes where the virus is known to be present.

Stock will also continue to be provided to local hubs which supply PPE to other social care workers.

'Remarkable job'

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "The dedication of those who work in the care sector is hugely appreciated and ensuring those staff are protected is a priority for me.

"They are doing a remarkable job in very difficult circumstances, and we will support them as they do that."

Ms Freeman said dedicated teams were working on the procurement and distribution of PPE to health and social care workers.

The health secretary added: "I believe that providing additional supplies straight to care homes will ensure all care homes in Scotland have enough PPE to allow them to continue to safely provide care and support to their residents. It should also allow time for care homes to work on sourcing their own stock."

Each location will receive a week's supply of equipment, including fluid resistant surgical masks.

'Challenging circumstances'

The situation will be reviewed next week based on information supplied by care homes on their own supply of PPE stock.

An emergency service will continue to be provided by the National Services Scotland Social Care triage in the case of unexpected short term demand.

Scottish Care chief executive Donald Macaskill welcomed the announcement.

He said: "This will significantly support the protection of staff, residents and clients and the staff who care for and support them.

"I am grateful for the immediacy of response from Scottish government and the recognition of the need to take these measures with urgency.

"All of us are working with determination in challenging circumstances to meet the threat of coronavirus."