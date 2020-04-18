Scotland

Scotland's papers: NHS worker dies from virus and vaccine 'hope'

  • 18 April 2020
Image caption The news of another healthcare working dying after contracting Covid-19 makes the front of the Edinburgh Evening news. The paper details tributes to 73-year-old Jane Murphy who worked at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a clinical support worker. The much-loved staff member worked in the NHS for almost 30 years.
Image caption The Scotsman is one of several papers leading with news of a coronavirus vaccine. The headline relates to scientists from the university of Edinburgh who are to join a £250m national taskforce to develop a British vaccine and treatment for the virus in an effort to ensure the UK is one of the first countries to secure supplies.
Image copyright Debbie Jackson
Image caption "Vaccine hope for autumn" is The i's headline, reporting that the taskforce has a target of one million doses of a new vaccine by September. It also says that human trials will begin next week.
Image caption "Jab fab" is The Scottish Sun's take on the vaccine story. The paper claims volunteers will take part in the trial and that the Oxford University team leading the project believe the vaccine has "a very strong chance of working". The front page also claims the "first picture" of Meghan Markle at her new base in Los Angeles.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail describes a "breakthrough" in the search for a vaccine and adds that the clinical trial will involve 510 volunteers. It also quotes UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma as saying the UK is "betting big" on being at the forefront of vaccine developments.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express calls it a "vaccine hope" saying that Britain is spearheading the global race for a vaccine. It reports that Mr Sharma announced a £14m pot of money to bring 21 research projects together to "rapidly accelerate" the plans.
Image caption Saturday's Herald leads with a suggestion that drug users should be considered a priority group to ensure they receive coronavirus testing. A panel of advisers from the Scottish government's Drug Deaths Taskforce has made the recommendation as part of a plan to deal with the ongoing pandemic.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports on an estimate of the number of care home deaths in England, which suggests as many as 7,500 residents have died "as a result" of coronavirus. The paper says the review by Care England is based on data from its own 3,500 care homes.
Image caption Senior Tories claim that ministers are "treating the public like children" by refusing to be drawn on an exit strategy for the UK's lockdown, according to The Times. The report claims that scientists are yet to agree an exit strategy amid "huge uncertainties" in modelling.
Image caption Dundee's Telegraph leads with the news that a Covid-19 testing facility is to open in the city. The centre will test front-line health workers, says the paper.
Image caption The Courier warns locals not to book sunshine holidays abroad this summer. It reports that government officials have said they cannot guarantee when restrictions on travel will be lifted.
Image caption It's the same story on the front of the P&J, which says "UK government tells families not to plan getaways".
Image caption "Thank you for saving my life" says former Celtic star Jackie McNamara as he speaks publicly for the first time about battling a brain haemorrhage. The former player released a video message to thank those who helped him.
Image caption Glasgow's Evening Times leads with the story of a man's anger at being given a fine for driving through a bus gate in the city. He accuses the council of not taking a "proper approach" over payments.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland says that Scottish tennis star Jamie Murray wants Oasis singer Liam Gallagher to join him on the court for a celebrity exhibition match.

