Scotland's papers: Lockdown extension and care home 'negligence'

  • 17 April 2020
Image caption A single image of a lone woman walking dominates The Courier's front page as Scotland's lockdown is extended for three more weeks, in line with the rest of the UK.
Image caption "Hang on in there" is The Herald's headline, echoing Nicola Sturgeon's plea to Scots to "keep doing the right thing" and continue social distancing. The first minister took part in a Cobra emergency committee meeting on Thursday which discussed extending restrictions.
Image caption "No let up" is The Press and Journal's take on the lockdown extension. The paper also highlights the number of deaths in Scotland where a person had tested positive for Covid-19 has reached 779.
Image caption Care homes have dominated headlines in the past week, with figures on Wednesday revealing residents make up 25% of deaths in Scotland. Dundee's Evening Telegraph spotlights one facility where a worker died.
Image caption The Scotsman reports that UK government minister Dominic Raab set out the "five tests" that must be met before UK restrictions can be lifted. These included making sure the NHS could cope, data showing a "sustained and consistent" fall in the daily death rate and confidence that changes would not risk a second peak.
Image caption Dominic Raab's conditions were lifting the lockdown also involved reliable data showing the rate of infection was decreasing to "manageable levels" and ensuring supplies of protective kit for NHS staff could meet future demand. The Scottish Daily Express's headline echoes Mr Raab in suggesting it all represents "light at the end of the tunnel".
Image caption The Times opts to use the same "light at the end of the tunnel" quote in its headline. Like many papers, its front page pictures former Army captain Tom Moore, 99, who has walked 100 laps of his garden and raised more than £16m for NHS charities in the process.
Image caption Another condition to allow the easing of restrictions could be the wearing of protective masks in offices and on public transport, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. Ministers are discussing the proposals, along with the prospect of asking millions of people to wear gloves while working inside.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i reports that an effect of the lockdown - delays to cancer treatment - could prove to be more deadly than the virus itself. It quotes Prof Karol Sikora, former head of the World Health Organisation's cancer programme, saying a six-month lockdown with long waits for cancer treatment could lead to 60,000 deaths.
Image caption As the Daily Telegraph sees it, there is "no end in sight" to the restrictions on public life. Its front-page photograph shows demonstrators in Richmond, in the US state of Virginia, who are protesting against the state's stay-at-home order and business closures. The paper has temporarily suspended publishing a separate Scottish edition.
Image caption The Glasgow Times says a five-year action plan to improve the businesses district in Glasgow's West End could be "crucial" for the city's post-virus recovery. The paper examines a consultation which invited 200 businesses to share views on what could be done to benefit the area.
Image caption Scotland's Makar Jackie Kay has written a poem paying tribute to all the front-line workers who keep life moving during the pandemic, from chemists and post workers to delivery drivers and volunteers. The National has printed the poem Essential in full on its front page.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News features a family who were not able to give a "proper goodbye" to a loved one due to restrictions around funerals.
Image caption The Daily Record says a man has admitted to "flooding the nation's streets" with blue fake valium tablets. The brightly coloured pills have been linked to hundreds of deaths across Scotland and are known as the "Blue Plague", the paper reports.
Image caption And the Evening Express in Aberdeen leads with an image of a police cordon at an incident where a teenager was left in "serious condition". The paper says two people have been charged in connection with attempted murder.

