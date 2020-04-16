Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's coronavirus lockdown should continue for "at least another three weeks", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister will join the Cobra emergency committee later to discuss extending social distancing measures.

She said that while ministers were "increasingly confident" that lockdown was slowing the spread of the virus, "we are by no means through this yet".

Ms Sturgeon said she would begin to set out the principles of an "exit strategy" from the lockdown next week.

But she said her message remained for people to "stay at home", and that some restrictions would remain in place "for a considerable period of time".

A further 80 deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus have now been reported, bringing the total to 779 under that measure.

Ms Sturgeon said 1,799 people were in hospital with the virus, 196 of whom are in intensive care.

She said there had not been "significant or sustained increases" in either of those figures, adding: "I firmly believe lockdown is having a positive effect."

The first minister said another update would be issued following the Cobra meeting with other UK leaders, but that her advice to them would be to continue the lockdown.

She said she wanted to see stringent social distancing rules lifted as soon as possible, but that the government "will not begin to do so until I am convinced we have done as much as necessary to suppress the virus, and that we have a clear plan in place to contain it".