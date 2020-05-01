Image copyright Getty Images

After almost 700 negative tests, Scotland's first positive case of coronavirus was officially confirmed on 1 March.

A Scottish government press release, sent out shortly before 19:30, announced the patient had recently travelled home to the Tayside area from northern Italy.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country was "well prepared for a significant outbreak" but few could have imagined what lay ahead over the next two months.

BBC Scotland looks back at ten defining days since case number one.

11 March

The first case of Covid-19 transmitted within the community was detected by the national surveillance system.

Until this point positive tests had been traced to people who had travelled to countries where he virus had spread since it was first detected in Wuhan, China.

The development was announced on the day the World Health Organization (WHO) labelled the outbreak, a pandemic.

At Westminster, Chancellor Rishi Sunak used his Budget speech to unveil a £30bn package to support the UK through the crisis.

Mr Sunak warned of a "significant" but temporary disruption to the economy but vowed: "We will get through this together."

13 March

Rangers hosted German side Bayern Leverkusen in the Europa League the night before the football season was postponed indefinitely.

An elderly patient with underlying health conditions became the first person in Scotland to die after testing positive for Covid-19.

This was also arguably the day when the mood music changed and the sheer enormity of the global crisis began to hit home.

The Scottish football season was postponed indefinitely, the morning after almost 47,500 fans watched Rangers play Bayern Leverkusen at Ibrox.

That afternoon further cancellations included the Edinburgh Marathon, Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee and the Tartan Day parade in New York, which would soon become the epicentre of the outbreak in the US.

Since then major events in the second half of the year have also been called off, including the Edinburgh festivals and the UN's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

16 March

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has held daily media briefings on the Scottish government's response to the crisis.

The extraordinary impact the pandemic would have on our daily lives was detailed in two bombshell briefings in London and Edinburgh.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Johnson also said people should work from home where possible while people in at-risk groups would be asked within days to stay indoors for 12 weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later warned "life will change significantly" and as she emphasised the need for every citizen to reduce all non-essential social contact.

Households were also told to self-isolate for 14 days if one member had symptoms - either a new cough or fever.

At a Scottish government briefing earlier in the day it emerged mass gatherings could be off for up to four months.

19 March

Education Secretary John Swinney told MSPs exams have never been cancelled in Scotland and were even held during both world wars.

The day after it was announced schools and nurseries across the country were to close the education secretary confirmed there will be no exams this summer.

John Swinney told MSPs the move was the first of its kind since the system was set up in 1888.

He said the unprecedented decision "reflected the gravity of the situation" and was necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

Grades for qualifications, including Highers and National 5s, will now be based on estimates by teachers and will be awarded by 4 August.

20 March

Staff wear face masks at Mussel & Steak in Edinburgh on its last day of trading before restaurants across the UK closed in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

An astonishing week ended with the prime minister announcing all pubs and restaurants must close - except for take-away food - to tackle the pandemic.

Boris Johnson used his daily briefing to announce all the UK's nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres had also been told to close "as soon as they reasonably can".

In a separate development, the UK government announced it would pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the virus.

The chancellor said the government would meet up to 80% of the salary costs for staff kept on by their employer, covering wages of up to £2,500 a month.

The following week Rishi Sunak outlined a package of financial support for the self-employed and told them: "You have not been forgotten".

Meanwhile, the first minister urged people to follow social distancing advice to save lives and reduce pressure on the NHS. Among those she addressed in a moving message were grandparents.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "To older people - we are asking you to stay away from your grandkids, from the people you love. That's hard. But it is for your protection - so you can stay around to see them grow up."

23 March

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown in an address to the nation from 10 Downing Street

In a historic broadcast Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation: "You must stay at home."

Mr Johnson - who was later diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to intensive care - announced people will only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the incredible measures were necessary to slow the spread of Covid-19, ease pressure on the NHS and save lives.

She said: "Let me blunt. The stringent restrictions on our normal day to day lives that I'm about to set out are difficult and they are unprecedented. They amount effectively to what has been described as a lockdown."

"I am not going to sugar coat it in any way. Coronavirus is the biggest challenge of our lifetime."

30 March

The NHS Louisa Jordan will provide up to 1,036 additional beds to support the pandemic response.

The first minister announced the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow could be in operation as a temporary hospital within two weeks.

The £43m NHS Louisa Jordan, named after a hero Scots nurse, opened on 20 April but has yet to admit any patients.

Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed several cancer screening programmes - including breast, cervical and bowel - had been suspended, so staff can further concentrate on the battle against Covid-19.

Fears had been raised that one of the domino effects of the pandemic would be to put people coming forward with symptoms unrelated to the virus.

Three weeks later it emerged there had been a 72% reduction in urgent suspected cancer referrals by doctors.

Despite the challenges of the lockdown there has been countless uplifting examples of community spirit, from the response to the Ready Scotland volunteer campaign to the weekly Clap For Carers.

5 April

Dr Catherine Calderwood was the face of Scotland's public advice campaign.

A Scottish Sun investigation revealed Scotland's chief medical officer had brazenly flouted her own regulations by visiting her second home on the Fife coast.

Dr Catherine Calderwood apologised during the daily press briefing but revealed she had also travelled from Edinburgh to Earlsferry the previous weekend.

As pressure mounted the chief medical officer was cautioned by Police Scotland and, after further talks with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, it became clear her position was untenable.

Dr Calderwood announced her resignation shortly before 22:00 and was replaced the following morning by her deputy, Dr Gregor Smith.

That same day nurse Janice Graham became the first NHS worker in Scotland to die from coronavirus, less than 48 hours after it claimed the life of care worker Catherine Sweeney.

Meanwhile, the Queen described the challenge posed by the pandemic as unlike anything the country has faced before.

In a rare speech, watched by 24 million, the monarch said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

8 April

Elderslie care home in Paisley, where 22 residents have died of suspected Covid-19 since the start of April.

A more complete picture of Scotland's Covid-19 deaths emerged for the first time.

Data from the National Records of Scotland said that 354 deaths had been linked to the virus by 5 April.

The weekly NRS report includes deaths outside of hospital and those where the coronavirus is a "suspected" cause.

On the day the figures were published BBC Scotland revealed medical professionals had written to the Scottish government to express "grave concerns" about the personal protective equipment they had been given.

The letter was sent after new guidance on PPE was issued following an urgent review of current protocols.

The most recent NRS statistics, recorded 2,272 deaths in Scotland by 26 April, including 11 health and care workers.

Of the weekly total 52% took place in care homes, increasing the sector's share of the overall figures to 39%.

On a positive note, 98-year-old Daphne Shah was released from Dundee's Ninewells Hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

Her son Wesley admitted: "When she left in the ambulance, I honestly never thought I'd see her again."

23 April

Two men walk past a boarded-up restaurant in Victoria Street, Edinburgh.

The first minister announced the lifting of the lockdown is likely to be phased - with some measures remaining in place into next year, "or beyond".

Nicola Sturgeon said gatherings in pubs and at public events were likely to be banned or restricted for some time to come.

She was speaking as a new 27-page document, outlining the basis of a lockdown exit strategy, was published.

Since then Ms Sturgeon has admitted Scotland could do things differently from the rest of the UK and recommended people cover their faces while in some enclosed public spaces, such as shops and public transport.

The month ahead will see a greater focus on testing, growing pressure to support the embattled care sector and the possible lifting of some restrictions in a bid to reboot the economy.

But governments on both sides of the border will be all too aware that, while the peak may have passed, the UK must be prepared for a second wave of infections.