Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Deaths linked to coronavirus have emerged at two further care homes

Two further Scottish care homes have seen a surge in deaths following suspected coronavirus outbreaks.

A total of 11 residents at Elderslie Nursing Home in Paisley have died in the last two weeks after showing symptoms consistent with the illness.

Operators Advinia Health Care said 13 others were displaying symptoms and were being "barrier nursed".

Five residents at Wyndwell Nursing Home in Peterhead have also died with seven others showing symptoms.

Operators Renaissance Care said three members of staff had tested positive and were self isolating.

It comes as new figures reveal a quarter of all deaths in Scotland linked to coronavirus have come from the care sector.

Image copyright Google Image caption Wyndwell Nursing Home is in Peterhead

'We are grieving with you'

As first reported in The Scottish Sun, none of the residents showing symptoms in Paisley have been confirmed to have the virus.

A spokesman said the facility was following Health Protection Scotland's infection control protocol, as well as its own existing measures including the provision of PPE.

He added: "Sadly, like hundreds of care homes across the country, we are now seeing an increase in cases of Covid-19 as the virus reaches its peak.

"Our highest priority now is the safety and wellbeing of the 106 residents who have made Elderslie their home and also that of our selfless staff who are working tirelessly to help some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

"we send our deepest condolences to the families who have lost someone dear to them - we are grieving with you."

'Deepest sympathy'

Renaissance Care said of the Peterhead deaths in a statement: "Despite the best efforts of our brave and committed staff, five residents at Wyndwell Nursing Home have sadly passed away with symptoms that may be related to Covid-19 over the last several days.

"Our deepest sympathy is with their families and loved ones at this difficult time. Another seven residents are also currently symptomatic of the virus.

"We are unable to confirm that coronavirus is the cause as we have so far been unable to have residents tested, however three members of the Wyndwell staffing team have tested positive externally for Covid-19 and are now self-isolating."