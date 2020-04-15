Image copyright Getty Images

A quarter of Scottish deaths linked to coronavirus have occurred in care homes, new figures have suggested.

The National Records of Scotland said 962 deaths had now been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The majority of these deaths occurred in hospital, but 25% were in care homes and 13% in other settings.

In the week from 6 to 12 April, the virus was mentioned in 31% of all deaths registered in Scotland.

The NRS figures provide a wider picture of the impact of the virus on Scotland than the figures announced each day, which only cover cases in hospitals.

Just under 70% of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 were of people aged 75 or over, with the greatest concentration in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.

The provisional total number of deaths in Scotland for the week up to 12 April was 1,969 - "much higher" than the average for the same week over the last five years, which was 1,100.

How is this different from the daily data?

Scotland's coronavirus deaths Comparing HPS and NRS figures

The figures announced each day by the Scottish government come from Health Protection Scotland (HPS), and reflect coronavirus cases which have been confirmed by laboratory testing.

This daily figure reveals how many people have died in hospital within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

The wider figures which come out on Wednesdays are from the National Records of Scotland, and capture a bigger picture.

They include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate - even if the patient was not in hospital and had not been tested, and even where the virus is a "suspected" cause of death or one of a number of factors.

This is why they are referred to by NRS as cases "involving" coronavirus - the data captures all deaths where the virus was a confirmed, suspected or probable cause of death, either as an underlying cause or directly contributing to it.

As well as being wider, these figures are also broken down in more depth than the HPS ones, with extra figures including the age range of those dying, their gender, where they were in the country, and whether they were in hospital, a care facility or at home.