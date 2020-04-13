Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon hosted her Easter Monday briefing as the fourth week of lockdown gets under way

Scotland's coronavirus lockdown is not likely to be lifted "in the very near future", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister said there were "early optimistic signs" that social distancing measures were having an impact on the spread of the virus.

But she said that "until we know more and have solid evidence, we must stick with it".

She said the lockdown would not be in place "for a single minute longer than necessary", but it remains "essential".

Interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith also said the lockdown measures were expected to remain in place for a "significant period of time".

Ms Sturgeon said a total of 6,076 Scots had now tested positive for coronavirus, although she stressed that this would be an under-estimate and did not include figures from some local laboratories.

She said there were 1,797 patients in hospital, 211 of whom are in intensive care.

And a further nine people have died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total figure to 575.

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed a "note of caution" around the figures, as they only include hospital deaths where patients have recorded a positive test and there tends to be a reporting lag over the weekends.

More detailed figures including deaths in care homes and other settings, and those where coronavirus is a "suspected" cause, will be released on Wednesday.