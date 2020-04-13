Image copyright Caitlin Kelly Image caption Caitlin Kelly will be based at the Louisa Jordan Hospital

Nearly 100 paramedic students have signed up to help in the coronavirus crisis.

The 95 students are from Scotland's only full-time undergraduate degree course in paramedic science.

The Glasgow Caledonian University students will be employed as ambulance care assistants or technicians.

Pauline Howie, of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said the service was "very thankful in these challenging times".

Third-year student Caitlin Kelly will be based at the makeshift Louisa Jordan hospital in Glasgow's Scottish Events Campus.

The 26-year-old from Johnstone, Renfrewshire said she felt "confident and well-prepared".

She added: "I am just so glad I can help and be involved in this emergency because it's what I've worked towards for the last three years.

"I feel a little nervous which is to be expected but answering emergencies and never knowing what the next call is going to be is why I wanted to be a paramedic in the first place, it's part of the job."

Image caption The makeshift hospital in Glasgow will eventually be able to hold around 1,000 Covid-19 patients

Samantha Paterson, from Glasgow Caledonian University's school of health and life science, said about 70% of the course's first, second and third-year students were able to sign up to help.

She said: "We work very closely with the Scottish Ambulance Service and much of the training is very hands-on, so they are well prepared for the workplace."

'Unprecedented situation'

Pauline Howie, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: "We are very thankful for the student paramedics offering their support in these challenging times.

"This is an unprecedented situation and the support we have received right across the country has been amazing."