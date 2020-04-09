Scotland

Scotland's papers: Lockdown 'until May' and death toll update

  • 9 April 2020
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption "No end in sight," is how the i reports the prospect of continued lockdown measures to halt the spread of coronavirus. The paper reports comments by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as saying a review will go ahead but restrictions are likely to be extended.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption For the Scottish Daily Express, the continuing restrictions will not be relaxed until the number of new coronavirus cases begins to fall. It reports Health Minister Edward Argar as saying scientific data would inform the government's next move.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Ministers are so concerned higher temperatures this weekend will see thousands ignore the lockdown that they will launch a "Stay At Home This Easter" campaign on Thursday, the Times reports. "We need to be relentless," a source tells the paper.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with the extent of Scotland's mortality rate caused by the coronavirus after calculation methods were updated. The paper reports there have been 354 deaths according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS), which will now publish figures every Wednesday.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption "Hidden death toll" is the Scottish Daily Mail's take which highlights the number of deaths is 60% higher than previously thought. The new figures include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate, even if the patient was not in hospital and had not been tested - and even if the virus was just one of a number of factors.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News dedicates its front page to health care workers on the frontline of the virus. The paper has shone the spotlight on 21 "health heroes" after asking its readers to nominate friends and family working in the NHS.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption Similarly, The Scottish Sun says it is "on the side of the angels," as it urges readers to clap NHS heroes at 20:00 BST on Thursday - as is becoming tradition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption A "salute" to health care workers also appears on the front page of The Scotsman, alongside the lead story on interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith. On Wednesday Dr Smith told Scots that parts of the health service are "eerily quiet" and urged people who are unwell to still seek help from hospital.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption A Dundee nursing home has been hit by 14 cases of coronavirus among both residents and staff, reports The Courier. The paper says the spike emerged after NHS Tayside said it would transfer intensive care staff and equipment from Perth Royal Infirmary to Ninewells hospital.
Image copyright Evening Telegraph
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with "fears for nurses" who may be struggling to cope as the virus "spirals".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports that a nurse in Inverclyde has become the first NHS worker in Scotland to die from Covid-19. The paper publishes tributes to the woman who was described as "kind and compassionate".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with comments from HMRC's chief executive Jim Harra who warned business owners that "exploit" the government's furlough payout scheme could be taken to court. Mr Harra said the scheme - where the government pays 80% of wages - had a "range of abuse risks", the paper reports.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports a woman has been charged and a man has been fined after a car was filmed apparently reaching speeds of 150mph on one of the busiest roads in the north of Scotland.
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with a nurse "in tears" after a car crash damaged two of her family's vehicles. The paper also highlights that a third of Scotland's coronavirus deaths come from Glasgow.
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption And rocker Ozzy Osbourne is isolating with his wife Sharon and fears he may contract the coronavirus, says the Daily Star.

