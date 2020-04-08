Image copyright Getty Images

New figures have suggested that many more people in Scotland have died after contracting coronavirus.

Data from the National Records of Scotland said that 354 deaths had been linked to the virus as of 5 April.

The latest Scottish government figures on Tuesday had listed 296 deaths.

The NRS report provides a wider and more detailed picture of the impact of the virus, including for the first time deaths outside of hospital and those where Covid-19 is a "suspected" cause.

It showed that the vast majority of deaths in Scotland so far have been among those aged over 65, with those aged over 75 accounting for 60% of them.

Scotland's coronavirus deaths Comparing HPS and NRS figures

What does the new data tell us?

Up until now, the Scottish government has published data from Health Protection Scotland each day, covering cases of coronavirus which were confirmed by laboratory testing.

The figures which have been released so far reflect how many people have died in hospital within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

The new stats are sourced from the National Records of Scotland, and capture a bigger picture. They include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate, even if the patient was not in hospital and had not been tested - and even if the virus was one of a number of factors.

So these figures - which will be published weekly, on Wednesdays, alongside the regular daily updates - will include all cases where the virus was a confirmed, suspected or probable cause of death, either as an underlying cause or directly contributing to it.

As well as being bigger, the picture drawn by these stats is also more detailed, including breakdowns of the age, gender and health board location of those dying.