Gallery: Super Moon images from across Scotland to lift the spirit

  • 8 April 2020
Kelpies Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Press Association photographer Andrew Milligan took this stunning shot of the super moon over the Kelpies.

Stargazers across Scotland captured some stunning images of a pink super moon overnight.

Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon.

It refers to a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower and is first seen across North America as spring begins.

The lunar light show, which peaked at 03:55, was pictured by professionals and amateurs with spectacular results.

Glasgow bird Image copyright Michael Sweeney
Image caption Michael Sweeney managed to capture the super moon and a bird from the garden of his home in Glasgow.
Edinburgh Image copyright Norman Ferguson
Image caption Norman Ferguson, of Edinburgh, sent in this beautiful shot.
Braes of Lochaber Image copyright Douglas MacRae
Image caption Douglas MacRae photographed the super moon over the Braes of Lochaber
Squinty Bridge Image copyright Neil Thomas Douglas
Image caption Neil Thomas Douglas captured this shot of the super moon though the squinty bridge over the River Clyde in Glasgow.
Newton St Boswells Image copyright Susan
Image caption Susan took this shot of the moon and her pet dog in Newton St Boswells in the Borders.
Calton Hill Image copyright PA Media
Image caption And finally Press Association photographer Jane Barlow captured this beautiful shot of the sky over Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

All images copyrighted.

