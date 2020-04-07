Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise by 74 to 296

Image copyright PA Media

The number of people in Scotland who have died after contracting coronavirus has risen by 74 to a total of 296, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The first minister said 4,229 people had now tested positive for the virus.

Part of the rise is due to figures from the weekend only just being confirmed, although Ms Sturgeon warned that this would still be an under-estimate.

She also said there are 1,751 patients currently in hospital with the virus, 199 of whom are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon expressed her "deepest condolences" to all bereaved families and said she was "acutely aware" that every death was "much more than a statistic, it represents an individual human being".

The Scottish government is introducing a new system for recording deaths involving coronavirus, and Ms Sturgeon said this meant a "relatively large" number had been registered in the past 24 hours.

A new report on deaths in "community settings" such as care homes will be published on Wednesday, which will include for the first time cases where patients were "presumed" to have the virus.

The current statistics only include cases where a laboratory has confirmed that the patient died after contracting Covid-19.

Scotland's coronavirus cases

Ms Sturgeon also sent her "very best wishes" to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was moved into an intensive care unit on Monday evening after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

She said: "We are all willing you on, Boris - get well soon."

A spokesman for No 10 said on Tuesday that Mr Johnson was "in good spirits" and had been stable overnight. He is being given oxygen and is not on a ventilator.

The first minister said Mr Johnson's condition was a "terrible reminder that this virus simply does not discriminate".

"Absolutely anybody can get it, and anybody can pass it on to other people," she said.

"That's why we've put in place such severe lockdown restrictions.

"I acutely understand that these are incredibly tough measures, particularly as the weather gets better. But they are vital to reduce the number of people who fall sick, and vital in saving lives."