Coronavirus: Deaths in Scotland rise to 222

A further two people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 222.

Nicola Sturgeon said 3,961 people had now tested positive for the virus, up by 255 - although she said that this figure will be an under-estimate.

Of these, 1,599 people are in hospital, with 199 of them in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said the number of deaths was "artificially low" and would likely rise later in the week when more figures become available.

She said there was "sad news" that one of the people who died was a home care worker in West Dunbartonshire.

The first minister said this was a reminder that healthcare workers were "displaying great courage".

