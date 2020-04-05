Scotland's chief medical officer has resigned after apologising for visiting her second home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dr Catherine Calderwood said she was "deeply sorry" and resigned "with a heavy heart".

She said she agreed with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that the "justifiable focus" on her behaviour risked distracting from the pandemic response.

Dr Calderwood was given a police warning after making the trip to Fife.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

