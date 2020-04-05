Coronavirus deaths rise to 220 in Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of people who tested positive for the virus increased by 344

The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus has risen to 220 in Scotland.

The Scottish government said 3,706 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 361 on Saturday.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that there are 1590 patients currently in hospital who have been diagnosed with the virus, of whom 197 are in intensive care.

She said the figures were "not be taken as representative of events over this weekend".

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood came under fire on Sunday as she appeared to flout her own lockdown guidelines by travelling to her second home in Fife.

Dr Calderwood was first pictured in The Scottish Sun on a family trip to Earlsferry - more than an hour's drive from her home in Edinburgh.

She initially apologised "unreservedly", but said she would continue in her post.

In a briefing to the press, the first minister said that Dr Calderwood's "advice and expertise were invaluable" - adding that she needed the chief medical officer to stay in her post "If I'm going to do what I need to do" to lead the country.

Dr Calderwood confirmed she would remain in her post.