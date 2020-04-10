Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 3 April - 10 April

  • 10 April 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Bright hay bales Image copyright Valerie Pegler
Image caption Face time: "We spotted these lovely, bright, happy hay bales while out for our daily exercise," says Valerie Pegler of Livingston.
Sheep Image copyright Helen Perry
Image caption "Mum, ewe have something on your back!" Helen Perry saw this comical moment in Shetland. "I thought this new mum and one of her lambs were smiling especially for the camera."
Kelpies under rainbow Image copyright Alistair Peacock
Image caption Sunshine and... rein? The Kelpies looking magnificent under a rainbow in this shot from Alistair Peacock.
Wave Image copyright Max Fletcher
Image caption ... more horses now, of the waves variety - white horses: "Wondering if you'd be interested in using this image of Scabra Head, Rousay, Orkney - the Hole o' the Horse?" asks Max Fletcher. Absolutely.
Dog Image copyright Neil Coutts
Image caption Blowing a hoolie: This is Penny, a nine-month-old Affenpinscher, in Irvine, photographed by Neil Coutts.
Grandparents Image copyright Carly Mendoza
Image caption Window of opportunity: Grandparents keeping in touch with eight-month-old Emily as captured by Carly Mendoza in Uddingston.
Stars Image copyright Eric Walker
Image caption Starry ayes: "Not your usual landscape or action/recreation picture but wonderful astrophotographs from my back garden observatory in Conon Bridge", says Eric Walker.
Dog at 'work' Image copyright Linda McCulloch
Image caption Top barks? Indie from Inverkip doing some 'home schooling' according to Linda McCulloch.
Moon Image copyright Peter Ribbeck
Image caption Over the moon: Peter Ribbeck must have been rightly pleased with this shot of the pink super moon taken from Seamill, Ayrshire.
Mouse Image copyright Callum Ferguson
Image caption There's a moose, loose: "Taking wildlife photography in the garden during this period of isolation", says Callum Ferguson of Kilcreggan. "A nice reminder of the beauty and diversity you can capture while staying at home."
Sunrise Image copyright Catriona Anderson
Image caption A warm glow: Sunrise in Tayport from Catriona Anderson.
Fox Image copyright Michael Sweeney
Image caption Fox news: Michael Sweeney said he got this photo while out on his hour walk near Hogganfield Loch, Glasgow. "Wonderful to see this stunning fox in more of a natural environment".
Exercise with bubble Image copyright Paul Adams
Image caption Having a ball: "Getting some exercise with a big daft bubble" says Paul Adams.
Duck Image copyright Ron Macdonald
Image caption Water off a .... oh you know: Ron Macdonald took this picture of a female Eider duck having a snack on the Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire.
Peacock Image copyright Alan Soden
Image caption "I was trying to blend in, what a daff-ty I am": Peacock spotted in some Edinburgh daffodils by Alan Soden.
Dog looking over fence Image copyright Ian Conn
Image caption "Who ate all my giant ice lollies?" Ian Conn from Forth, South Lanarkshire, said this dog seemed to be wondering how much longer things would go on for.
Mouse at bird feeder Image copyright Douglas Rorrison
Image caption Nuts to that: Douglas Rorrison of Aberdeen saw this mouse flouting the etiquette rules and eating from a bird feeder.
South Uist Image copyright Nea MacInnes
Image caption Reflecting on island life: The tranquil scene of Loch Bi in South Uist, from Nea MacInnes.
Inside tulip Image copyright Byron Tilly
Image caption Blooming marvellous: "At a time of considerable disruption to normal life, it is heart-warming to see that the natural world continues", says Byron Tilly of Stirling. "Here the small inside of a tulip flower raises the spirits and reminds us of better times past and yet to come.”
Seagulls Image copyright Gael Adams
Image caption Flock of (socially distanced) seagulls: Gael Adams of Livingston said it was good to see local birds adhering to coronavirus guidelines.
Long-tailed tit Image copyright John Queen
Image caption Birds of a feather: Spotted this long-tailed tit gathering nesting material while out for a walk in Alexandra Park in Dennistoun", says local man John Queen.
Lambs Image copyright Chris MacInnes
Image caption Spring lambs, literally: "A bit of cheeriness during these difficult times", says Chris MacInnes of his picture at Nairn.
NHS drawing Image copyright Christine Whitton
Image caption Drawing inspiration: Christine Whitton says Iris, 11, of Elgin, passed some time in lockdown thinking of her relatives and parents of friends who have to go to work in hospital and her drawing was to say thanks.
Miss Darcy and Mr Flash Image copyright Carena Schmid
Image caption ... and finally: Newshounds assemble! You may remember last week's shot from Carena Schmid in Linlithgow of her rescue dogs Miss Darcy and Mr Flash enjoying some 'Bone-ect Four'. Well here they are enjoying their moment of fame!

