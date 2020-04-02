Scottish coronavirus deaths increase by 50

Image copyright Getty Images

New figures have shown that a further 50 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 126.

Nicola Sturgeon said the figure included 10 deaths over the past 24 hours, as well as a further 40 from previous days.

The Scottish government said 2,602 people had now tested positive for the virus, up from 2,310 on Wednesday.

The first minister said "every single death from this virus is a tragedy" and that her thoughts were with families.

She also confirmed that there are 1,282 patients currently in hospital who have been diagnosed with the virus, of whom 162 are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said "a delay in family liaison" was behind the additional 40 deaths being added to the overall figure on Thursday.

However the Scottish government is also changing the way it compiles data on the number of coronavirus deaths in the country.

Only laboratory-confirmed cases reported by health boards are currently counted, but records from the death registration process will soon be added to this.

From next week, the daily figures will also start to include all deaths where the virus is officially "suspected" to have been a factor, even if it has not been confirmed by testing.

Ms Sturgeon said she was "determined that information continues to be as accurate, comprehensive and up to date as possible" and that her government be "as transparent as we can be".