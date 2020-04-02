Image copyright Getty Images

More than 14% of NHS Scotland staff are currently off work, according to the Scottish government.

About 41% of those absences - equating to 9,719 people - are related to coronavirus, official figures show.

The total work force of NHS Scotland is about 166,000 people.

NHS Scotland said nursing and midwifery staff had been hit hardest by absences related to coronavirus, with 4,354 off work. Administrative services were hit second hardest, with 1,903 staff off.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish government said: "As of 1 April, there were a total of 23,665 NHS Scotland staff recorded as absent from work, for any reason.

"Of these, 9,719 were recorded as coronavirus-related."

Last year, NHS Scotland's sickness absence rate was 5.39%.

What areas have the highest rates of absence?

Nursing and Midwifery - 4,354

Administrative Services - 1,903

Support Services - 1,049

Allied Health Professions - 832

Medical and Dental - 467

Healthcare Sciences - 468

Other Therapeutic - 363

Dental Support - 188

Personal and Social Care - 53

Medical Support - 30

Senior Managers- 6

Unallocated - 6

Scotland has already started testing some health care staff, but resources are limited.

On Sunday, Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said there was "finite capacity" for testing, with about 800 tests a day able to be carried out.

He said as testing capacity increased, the "first priority" would be healthcare workers and other key workers to allow them to get them back to work.