Scotland

The papers: 'Testing chaos' and banks' pressure to act

  • 2 April 2020
Image caption Several of Thursday's front pages concentrate on the growing concern over a lack of testing for coronavirus. The Scottish Sun is one of them, demanding "Put us to the test". Virus expert Prof Hugh Pennington tells the paper the programme should be carrying out 100 times more tests.
Image caption The Times says the government's testing plans are "in chaos". According to the paper, Boris Johnson has been forced to shift strategy on the government's testing regime for coronavirus after criticism of the slow pace of checks being carried out on frontline NHS staff. Private laboratories are now being drafted in to do the tests.
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon is "under pressure" over testing, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. It reports that doctors and nurses are experiencing "real anxiety" over the lack of coronavirus testing for NHS staff.
Image caption Scotland is on track to process 3,500 coronavirus tests a day, but not until the end of April and after the outbreak peak is expected to have passed, says The Herald. The paper reports on the first minister's statement that the push to "expand and accelerate" testing capacity would be vital to help ease Scotland out of lockdown.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a Scottish mother who is grieving in isolation and unable to hug her children after her husband died from coronavirus. Sandra Wilson's partner Ian Wilson, from Coatbridge, died on 29 March after testing positive for the virus days before.
Image caption The National concentrates on the fallout from the virus restrictions on the Scottish public, saying that almost one million universal credit applications have been processed in just two weeks. The front page also carries a picture of Nicola Sturgeon who said on Wednesday that cases of infection are now "rising rapidly".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express goes after banks as it urges them to "repay the favour" of their 2008 bailout during the recession. The paper said banks were told to come to the aid of taxpayers who funded their rescue deal and were warned not to hammer customers with "rip-off charges".
Image caption The Dundee Evening Telegraph describes "Pandemic Pandemonium" in the city after police were called to a disturbance and arrived in full protective gear.
Image caption The P&J leads on the latest death toll as the number hit 76 on Wednesday. It also headlines on the latest event casualties of the pandemic - Wimbledon and the Edinburgh festivals.
Image caption It's the Edinburgh festivals cancellation that makes the lead in the Scotsman, which calls the decision "catastrophic" for business. The paper says the Edinburgh International Festival, the Fringe, the Tattoo, and the city's art and book festivals all pulled the plug after abandoning all hope of being able to go ahead this year.
Image caption Edinburgh's Evening News leads on the same story, staying positive with its "We'll be back after the break" message.
Image caption The main story in the Glasgow Times centres on the news that the body of 21-year-old Matthew McCombe, grandson of Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill, was found yesterday in Amsterdam. He had been missing in the Dutch city for two weeks.
Image caption The Courier reports that fears about the spread of Covid-19 across Scotland "have been heightened" after it emerged a worker at Amazon's massive fulfilment centre in Fife tested positive for the virus.
Image caption The Evening Express turns its attention to a proposed rents rise for council tenants.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland aims to cheer up its readers with news of a "virtual" Grand National race which aims to raise cash for the NHS.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites