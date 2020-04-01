Further 16 coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland

Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a statement in the Scottish Parliament

A further 16 people have died in Scotland after contracting coronavirus, the first minister has said.

It brings the total number to have died to 76, Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Sturgeon also said there had been 2,310 confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland, an increase of 317 from Tuesday.

But she again stressed that this was likely to be an underestimate, and that the actual number would be higher.

There are currently 147 patients with coronavirus being treated in hospital intensive care units (ICU), which Ms Sturgeon said was likely to increase over the next two to three weeks.

ICU capacity across Scotland has increased to 360 beds, with work continuing to bring this to more than 500 beds for coronavirus patients within the next week.

Ms Sturgeon also said an estimated 3,000 hospital beds in total will be available to treat Covid-19 patients across Scotland.

A temporary hospital at the SEC in Glasgow will initially be able to increase that figure by a further 300 beds, but Ms Sturgeon said the hope was that this will never need to be used.

About 1,900 tests for the virus are being carried out in Scotland every day, with the Scottish government expecting to increase that to 3,500 tests every day within a month.