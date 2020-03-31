Unclaimed £58m lottery ticket bought in Ayrshire

Image copyright Getty Images

A EuroMillions lottery jackpot prize of almost £58m has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in South Ayrshire, it has been announced.

The winning ticket matched all five main numbers and the two Lucky Star numbers in the draw on 17 March.

The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 2 and 12.

The ticket-holder has until Sunday 13 September to make their claim on the £57,869,670 prize.

Andy Carter, from The National Lottery, said: "We're desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with this massive prize which could really make a huge difference to somebody's life.

"We're urging everyone who might have bought a EuroMillions ticket in this area to check their old tickets or look for any missing tickets at home."