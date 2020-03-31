Number of Scottish coronavirus deaths reaches 60

Image copyright Getty Images

A further 13 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 60.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a total of 1,993 people had now tested positive for the virus, up from 1,563 on Monday.

However, 108 of these were from a laboratory which had been unable to submit data over the weekend.

Ms Sturgeon said this partially explained the big increase in the number of positive tests.

But she stressed that the actual number of cases of coronavirus in Scotland is likely to be far higher than the figures show.

There are currently 135 patients with coronavirus in hospital intensive care units - an increase of 27 from Monday.

With the UK-wide lockdown now in its second week, Ms Sturgeon urged people to continue to stick to the social distancing rules, adding: "By following this advice you are helping us save lives."

Scotland's chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, said the proportion of tests that were giving positive results was "increasing day by day".

Ms Calderwood said the only group that was not seeing a sustained increase in the number of confirmed cases was those under the age of 15, which she said was in line with the experience of other countries across the world.

She added: "Despite what we are doing, the virus is still being transmitted in our communities".

The daily Scottish government briefing was held as emergency powers to help tackle the coronavirus crisis were unveiled at the Scottish Parliament.