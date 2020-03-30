Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No additional patients will be invited for screening until further notice

Five cancer screening programmes have been paused across Scotland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish government said no additional patients would be invited until further notice.

Breast, cervical, bowel, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) and diabetic retinopathy eye screening are affected.

Results for those recently screened or who have returned home test kits will continue to be processed.

Pregnancy and newborn screening programmes, including tests offered during pregnancy and just after or near birth, will continue "where logistically practical".

The measure is designed to reallocate healthcare staff to support other essential services, including Covid-19 laboratory testing and covering for colleagues who are unwell or self-isolating.

Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "This has been a difficult decision to take, but it is important to be aware that these screening programmes are focused on a well population, who are not known to have the conditions they are screened for.

"I want members of the public to be assured we will restart screening programmes as soon as it is safe to do so following clinical advice.

"When this happens invitations will be re-issued and appointments will be rearranged."