Coronavirus in Scotland: Boarded up during the lockdown
- 31 March 2020
Pubs, hotels, shops and other businesses in Scotland have been boarded up after being forced to shut as part of the efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus. The security measures have been taken to try and prevent theft or damage from vandals.
All pictures are copyrighted.