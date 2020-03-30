Coronavirus field hospital could open in two weeks

Image copyright SEC Image caption Army engineers had been looking at whether the SEC could become a temporary hospital

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow could be in operation as a temporary hospital within two weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The emergency facility will be run by the NHS and could have capacity for more than 1,000 patients.

The first minister confirmed that six more people with Covid-19 have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 47.

A total of 1,563 people confirmed as having been diagnosed with the virus - up from 1,384 on Sunday.

Exploratory work had been carried out by the army see if the SEC could be used as a temporary hospital, and Ms Sturgeon work would now begin on this.

She said it would initially create capacity for 300 extra beds, but that figure could ultimately rise to over 1,000.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that "we might not need to use the exhibition centre", with 3,000 of the 13,000 hospital beds across Scotland's NHS hospitals currently being kept available for coronavirus patients.

However she said it "makes sense for us to act now to increase hospital capacity further", with the SEC the "best option" for doing this.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the emergency facility would be a hospital staffed by and run by the NHS, "with full clinical and medical infection control standards".

Work is also ongoing to quadruple the number of intensive care beds in Scotland to 700 - Ms Sturgeon said there were now 108 patients with the virus in intensive care, up 13 from the weekend.

Scotland's coronavirus cases

Other measures are also being taken to free up capacity in the NHS, with screening programmes for breast, cervical and bowel cancer all being suspended.

Ms Sturgeon said this was a "very difficult" decision to make, but said it was important to "maximise" the ability of the health services to deal with the virus over the coming weeks.

The government has also encouraged medical students and retired health staff to volunteer their services to "plug gaps" in frontline services.

Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said up to 20% of the health workforce could ultimately have to take time off due to illness.

Ms Sturgeon said around 5,000 students or former workers have expressed an interest in filling posts, and said "many will be offered fixed-term employment".

She also said 10,000 people had registered in the first four hours of the Scotland Cares campaign to find volunteers to support vulnerable people during the crisis.