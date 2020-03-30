Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A volunteer in Chicago following a drive for PPE

Healthy Scots are being urged to become volunteers to support vulnerable people in their area during the coronavirus pandemic.

People are being asked to go to the Ready Scotland website if they wish to provide practical or emotional help.

The drive is the focus of the Scottish government's new Scotland Cares campaign.

The first minister said it would boost the "huge number" of existing volunteers.

People who wish to become volunteers have three options:

• returning NHS workers will be directed to existing voluntary arrangements in NHS Scotland

• people wishing to offer their support to our public services, including the NHS and local authorities, will be directed to a site co-ordinated by the British Red Cross

• those looking for opportunities with other charities or community groups in their area will be directed to Volunteer Scotland for information.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People Shirley-Anne Somerville said that people should only volunteer if they were healthy and had been following public health messages - which "trump everything".

She told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "The first responsibility is for people to stay at home and follow the public health messages.

"If you can volunteer, going through the Ready Scotland website will ensure that you can do that safely."

Demand for help

A similar volunteer scheme is already up and running in England with thousands of helpers signed up to deliver food and medicines, drive patients to appointments and phone the isolated.

This campaign is run from an app, which the Scottish appeal does not yet have.

Ms Somerville said it was important to get the Ready Scotland website launched as quickly as possible to address the demand for volunteers.

She said the Scottish government did not want to "reinvent the wheel" and that the campaign was aimed at directing volunteers to existing charities.

She highlighted that it was "not just a short term sprint" and that volunteers would be built up over weeks and used over different time periods.

"In many ways the Scotland Cares campaign is a summation of what's good about how Scotland has reacted to this very unprecedented situation," she added.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "We know there are a huge number of people who are already volunteering and many more with a desire to help their communities, public services and voluntary organisations. And for that we are incredibly grateful.

"This site means that those who are able to can contribute in a way which makes a real difference. It helps people to help each other, as we all get through this together."