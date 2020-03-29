Health and social care staff to get more protection

Image copyright Getty Images

More than 34 million items of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been delivered to hospitals across Scotland in the last six weeks, with more going out to other healthcare providers.

Eight weeks' worth will be delivered upfront to GP surgeries this week.

All of Scotland's health boards now have a single point of contact to manage personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves and gowns.

Extra delivery staff will also help distribute PPE to staff in social care.

The Scottish government said the type of equipment sent out was in line with clinical guidelines.

It added that new measures were being introduced to improve the distribution of PPE to health and social care staff.

Safety an 'absolute priority'

The Scottish government's health secretary, Jeane Freeman, said: "The safety of our health and social care workforce is an absolute priority, and we are continuously looking to improve the distribution of the protective equipment that is so vital in the fight against Covid-19.

"These improvements will help to make sure we continue to deliver supplies needed - even in the face of unprecedented demand across the health and social care system."

She added that there were "adequate" stocks of PPE, equating to six weeks' worth of hospital stock for the most critical items.

Ms Freeman continued: "We will be issuing almost eight million items of PPE stock in the coming week to support primary care and social care.

"Work continues as an absolute priority to source further PPE to ensure there continues to be an appropriate supply for all our health and social care workforce."